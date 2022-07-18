Essex LLC Sells 415 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Essex LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYK. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

IYK stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.21. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,135. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $178.49 and a 52 week high of $215.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.34.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

