Essex LLC Trims Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Essex LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,239,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FTSM traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,958. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.056 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

