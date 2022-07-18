ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Stock Position Lifted by Grand Central Investment Group

Grand Central Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Grand Central Investment Group owned approximately 0.88% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $192,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,155. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $15.48.

