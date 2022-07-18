Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (ETG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $121,171.51 and $52.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,656.05 or 0.99983053 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

