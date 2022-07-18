Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 502,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.1 days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTF remained flat at $28.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $56.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

