Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 502,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.1 days.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTF remained flat at $28.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $56.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile
