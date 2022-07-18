EventChain (EVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42,762.05

EventChain (EVC) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $42,762.05 and approximately $3,500.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,066.70 or 0.99980849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain.

Buying and Selling EventChain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.