Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $263.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.83 and a 200 day moving average of $284.44.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $557,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 73,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

