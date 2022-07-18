EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Short Interest Update

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,900 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 578,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 27,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,653. EVI Industries has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $112.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of EVI Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Stories

