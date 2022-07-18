Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,272. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $119.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

