Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 4.3 %

EXPE traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.36. 32,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.30.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

