EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Update

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the June 15th total of 113,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EZFill by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in EZFill in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EZFill by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 185,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EZFL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 109,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,021. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EZFill has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.

About EZFill

EZFill ( NASDAQ:EZFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

