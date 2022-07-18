EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Up 37.4% in June

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 151,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.
EZGO Technologies Stock Performance
EZGO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.74. 679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. EZGO Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.98.
About EZGO Technologies
