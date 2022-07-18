FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,275 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 2.1% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 21.5% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 16.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 27.2% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.52. 20,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,865. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $301.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

