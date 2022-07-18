Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($10.70) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 3,060 ($36.39). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($23.79) to GBX 1,100 ($13.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.60) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.03) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,810 ($21.53).

Shares of FEVR stock traded up GBX 54.14 ($0.64) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 920.64 ($10.95). 2,229,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,907. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 804.50 ($9.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,871 ($34.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,427.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,801.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,413.76.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider William (Bill) Ronald purchased 11,416 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 872 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £99,547.52 ($118,396.19). In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider William (Bill) Ronald acquired 11,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 872 ($10.37) per share, with a total value of £99,547.52 ($118,396.19). Also, insider Laura Kate Hagan bought 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,575 ($18.73) per share, for a total transaction of £9,985.50 ($11,876.19).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

