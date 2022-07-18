Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) PT Lowered to GBX 900 at Jefferies Financial Group

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,100 ($36.87) to GBX 900 ($10.70) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FEVR. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.60) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,060 ($36.39) to GBX 900 ($10.70) in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.03) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($23.79) to GBX 1,100 ($13.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,708.89 ($20.32).

Fevertree Drinks Trading Up 6.2 %

FEVR traded up GBX 54 ($0.64) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 920.50 ($10.95). 2,602,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,246. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 804.50 ($9.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,871 ($34.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,427.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,801.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,422.37.

Insider Activity at Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider William (Bill) Ronald purchased 11,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 872 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £99,547.52 ($118,396.19). In other news, insider Laura Kate Hagan bought 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,575 ($18.73) per share, with a total value of £9,985.50 ($11,876.19). Also, insider William (Bill) Ronald purchased 11,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 872 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £99,547.52 ($118,396.19).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Stories

