Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.36% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

FCOM stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.34. 190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,275. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $57.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47.

