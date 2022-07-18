Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,906 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $63.44. 407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.44. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42.

