Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,715,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 408,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 71,693 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 268,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after buying an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 74,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

FUTY traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,864. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63.

