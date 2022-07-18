Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,715,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 408,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 71,693 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 268,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after buying an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 74,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance
FUTY traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,864. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.