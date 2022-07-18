Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $101.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $132.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.44.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $95.22 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after acquiring an additional 625,859 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

