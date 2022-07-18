Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Down 43.0% in June

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the June 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.8 days.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

FCMGF stock remained flat at $9.05 during trading on Monday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

