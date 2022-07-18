First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the June 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Stock Up 0.9 %

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.45. 10,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,422. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $2,416,000. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Further Reading

