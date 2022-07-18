First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$44.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.13. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.76.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.