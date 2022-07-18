First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $1,282,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 705.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 65,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 58,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FICS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.31. 4,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,504. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $37.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.