First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Up 83.9% in June

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the June 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

FTC stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,773. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.91.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

