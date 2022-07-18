Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $120.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Five9 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.05.

Five9 Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -84.70 and a beta of 0.54. Five9 has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Insider Activity

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $92,649.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $92,649.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,718,594 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after buying an additional 1,564,988 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $177,296,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in Five9 by 175.4% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after buying an additional 778,928 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

