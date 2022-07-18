FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $146.83 and last traded at $147.19. 12,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 11,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.93.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.20 and its 200-day moving average is $163.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILT. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 68.9% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 244.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.