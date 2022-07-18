Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Down 45.0% in June

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 924,300 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 340,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Fluent Price Performance

Shares of Fluent stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $101.20 million, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.82. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Fluent

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fluent by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fluent by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluent

(Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.