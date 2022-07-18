Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FLYW has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Flywire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.25. Flywire has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $57.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,128.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $93,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,128.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,163,567 shares of company stock valued at $42,610,631 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 123.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 433.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.