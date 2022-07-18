Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Fortive worth $18,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Up 2.3 %

Fortive stock opened at $54.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. Fortive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

