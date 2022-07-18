Forward Management LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. New Residential Investment accounts for 0.1% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,303,000 after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 493,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRZ. Piper Sandler cut New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

NYSE NRZ traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 92,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

