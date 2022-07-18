Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,614,700 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 2,661,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company.

Get Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust alerts:

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRLOF remained flat at 0.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 0.97. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of 0.82 and a fifty-two week high of 1.55.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Company Profile

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.