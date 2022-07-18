Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRU. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.73.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of TSE FRU traded up C$0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.20. 296,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.10. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$8.02 and a one year high of C$17.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

