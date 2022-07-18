freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €30.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($26.00) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.40) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($28.00) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday.

freenet Price Performance

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €22.75 ($22.75) on Thursday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.22) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($32.92). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €23.60 and a 200 day moving average of €24.12.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

