Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the June 15th total of 793,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 40.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Down 8.0 %
Shares of BHAT opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.