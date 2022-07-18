Gables Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,150 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $243,159,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 203,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.06. 179,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,630,506. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

