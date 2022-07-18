Gables Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,550 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSO. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $22,800,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 48.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 431,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,842,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 207,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 83,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 174.4% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 123,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 78,380 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 1.7 %

SSO stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $74.76.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

