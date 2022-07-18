Gables Capital Management Inc. Invests $91,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 258,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,516,538. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

