Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.27. 84,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,534. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.06.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

