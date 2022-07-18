Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Update

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the June 15th total of 163,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 107,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,630,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 473,949 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 42,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 370,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 160,327 shares in the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ GAMB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,363. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $249.83 million and a PE ratio of 20.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.