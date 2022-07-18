GamerCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $390,274.00 (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and $390,274.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 789.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $921.20 or 0.04200674 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004559 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00020468 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001912 BTC.
GamerCoin Profile
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,276,846 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
GamerCoin Coin Trading
