GamerCoin (GHX) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $7.79 million and $462,549.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00503866 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020701 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001906 BTC.
About GamerCoin
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,276,846 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
GamerCoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.