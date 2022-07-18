Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 350 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,134,000 after acquiring an additional 378,646 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $538,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $448,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,565,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twitter news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twitter Trading Down 1.0 %

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.