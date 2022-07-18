Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 933 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

Shares of FDX opened at $217.83 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $301.95. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.90 and a 200-day moving average of $224.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

