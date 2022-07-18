Garner Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iRobot were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 17.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 44.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 16.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iRobot from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,081,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

IRBT opened at $36.91 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $98.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -111.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

