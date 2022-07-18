Garner Asset Management Corp Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,698.59 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,001.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,199.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,690.10.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.