Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.47 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $2,746,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after purchasing an additional 48,212 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

STZ opened at $244.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

