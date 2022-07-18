Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after buying an additional 934,907 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,022.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 469,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 961.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 331,097 shares during the period. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,194,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,466,621.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 812,500 shares of company stock worth $6,673,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RKT stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
