Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 300.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $82.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.49. The stock has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.