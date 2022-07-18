Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 625.0% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.97.

FSLR stock opened at $65.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,796 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

