General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Increased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in General Mills by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 87,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 150,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Price Performance

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

GIS traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.56. 17,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,001. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

